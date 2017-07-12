Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
Donald TrumpCalifornia Democrat Launches Bid to Impeach Trump
TOPSHOT-POLAND-US-TRUMP-G20
Fortune 500Apple Is Building A Data Center In This Country
Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook Interview
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Energy drinksThis Vegan Energy Drink Company Just Got $2 Million in Funding — Here’s How It Actually Tastes
Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, departs after a hearing at U.S. Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York
Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, departs after a hearing at U.S. Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 26, 2017.  Lucas Jackson—Reuters
Martin Shkreli

Former Retrophin Chairman Says Martin Shkreli Lied ‘to My Face’

Reuters
3:01 PM ET

Martin Shkreli was ousted as chief executive of drug company Retrophin (rtrx) after disobeying directions from the board of directors and lying about it, the board's former chairman testified at Shkreli's securities fraud trial on Wednesday.

The former chairman, Steven Richardson, told jurors in Brooklyn federal court that he met with Shkreli in September 2014 to tell him he was losing the board's support.

Richardson said he had recently learned that Shkreli, himself a board member, had set up a system to pay Retrophin employees commissions to encourage them to trade stocks, against the board's instructions. When Richardson asked Shkreli about that at the meeting, Shkreli denied it.

"I was stunned," Richardson said. "As a board member - I'm chairman at the time - he's lying to my face."

Richardson said he and other board members had already discussed moving Shkreli to another role at the company, which Shkreli founded in 2011.

"He was excellent at the setup stages, but he didn't really have the experience or the leadership to run a complex, multi-product business," he said.

Richardson also said the board had concerns about Shkreli's use of Twitter.

Shkreli's fellow board members told him he was being removed as CEO on Sept. 14, 2014, though they asked him to stay on as a board member and senior advisor, Richardson said.

Richardson said Shkreli refused and boasted he would found another company that would be worth a billion dollars before Retrophin was. In the following days, he returned to the Retrophin office and went through computer servers and documents until the company took his access away, Richardson said.

Shkreli did indeed go on to start another company, Turing Pharmaceuticals, which made headlines by acquiring a life-saving anti-infection drug and jacking up its price by 5,000 percent in 2015.

While the move made Shkreli famous as the "pharma bro," it has nothing to do with the charges against him.

Prosecutors, instead, claim that beginning in 2009, Shkreli hid losses from investors in two hedge funds he ran, MSMB Capital and MSMB Healthcare, and paid them back with money stolen from Retrophin.

Richardson testified he invested $400,000 in MSMB, later rolled over into Retrophin. Like other investors, he said he came out ahead, with his investment now worth about $1.9 million.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE