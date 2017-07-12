Retail
Starchy food
Peer into the face of death, the french fry. Photograph by Getty Images
national french fry day

Here’s Where to Get Free Fries on National French Fry Day

Chris Morris
1:03 PM ET

Grab the ketchup! This Thursday, July 13, is National French Fry Day, which means there's lots of starchy goodness to be had.

That's music to the ears of any fast food addict. The average American eats roughly 30 lbs of french fries per year, so retailers are eager to lure shoppers in with discounts and giveaways.

Whether you prefer regular style, waffle fries, curly fries, or chili-cheese, there are plenty of freebies and deals to be found.

McDonald's - Order via the french fry king's app and get a free medium fries not only on French Fry Day, but every day through Sept. 7.

Burger King - No free fries here this year, but for just $3.49 you can get two cheeseburgers, a small drink and, well, you guessed it, a small order of fries.

Arby's - Want free curly fries? Just order a Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich and Arby's will throw 'em in gratas. You'll also get a drink.

Dairy Queen - A small order of fries will run you just $1 on the 13th at select locations.

BurgerFi - Buy any burger or hot dog at the national chain on French Fry Day and they'll include a free regular fries.

Wienerschnitzel - Through the end of the month, you can get $1 off chili-cheese fries at the chain. Be sure to download this coupon first.

Bob Evans - Sweet potato fries are what's being offered at this restaurant chain. Download and print the coupon here and get a free order on the 13th with any other purchase.

All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection.

