President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud is telling states to hold off on providing detailed voter information in the face of increasing legal challenges.

The commission had given states until July 14 to provide data including names, birth dates and partial Social Security numbers. But in an email Monday, the panel's designated officer told states to hold off until a judge rules on a lawsuit filed by the Electronic Privacy Information Center in Washington.

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed similar lawsuits in Washington, Florida and New Hampshire. A hearing set for Tuesday in New Hampshire was postponed in light of the email.

Seventeen states and the District of Columbia are refusing to comply , while many others plan to provide limited publicly-available information.