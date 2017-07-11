This Luxury Apartment Used to Be an Air Traffic Control Tower. And You Can Stay There for Free

Waking up in time for your flight the next morning won't be a problem here.

The Stockholm Arlanda Airport transformed its original air-traffic control tower into a luxurious apartment — and now, people can enter a competition to spend the night in it with family and friends.

The renovated, 262-foot tower includes panoramic views of the airport runway, floor-to-ceiling windows and a gray color scheme with minimalistic designs. The apartment can accommodate four people, and it was designed by Swedish artist Cilla Ramnek .

Joakim Johansson

The nearly 380-square-foot apartment, which has a view of the runway, also includes a kitchen and a bathroom. The airport is one of two in Sweden's capital.

Stockholm Arlanda partnered with HomeAway , a vacation rental company, for the promotion, which includes a 24-hour stay in the tower, a roundtrip flight and three nights worth of HomeAway accommodations in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Osolo or Helsinki.

Joakim Johansson

HomeAway is the same company that built an apartment in the Eiffel Tower last year.

Interested travelers can enter the competition here . Check out photos of the converted flight tower below.