Lyft Is Offering a Car Seat Option — For an Extra $10

Lyft is now offering a new feature for parents of young children: an option to call a vehicle with a car seat.

The ride sharing company announced its new feature on Monday. When users are selecting the type of vehicle they want to request, they can now press the "car seat" button, which fits 1 child and up to 3 adults.

Selecting the option costs an additional $10, and is currently available in New York City. In order for children to be eligible for the car seat, the child must be between 31 and 52 inches and weigh between 22 and 48 pounds. Uber also a car seat service, which is an additional $10 as well.

The child must also be older than a year old, as Lyft maintains that the seat is not suitable for anyone younger.