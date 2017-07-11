Tech
Search
LyftLyft Is Offering a Car Seat Option — For an Extra $10
Lyft Amp
Fortune 500Google Reportedly Paid Professors For Favorable Policy Papers
Google Offices in Berlin
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpHow Donald Trump Jr.‘s Legal Troubles Could Get Even Worse
Google Offices in Berlin
The Google logo. Adam Berry — Getty Images
Google

Google Just Joined the Latest Tech Trend

Kirsten Korosec
6:31 PM ET

Google has created a new venture fund focused on artificial intelligence, the latest tech company to create specific teams to invest in small startups that specialize in this cutting-edge technology.

The aim of the venture fund, called Gradient Ventures, is to help early stage startups overcome engineering challenges and ultimately create products that use AI to solve modern-day challenges, Google said in a blog post Tuesday.

The fund has already invested in four startups, including Algorithmia, Cogniac, Cape, and Aurima. Google didn't provide details about the size of the fund or how much it invested in any of the companies in its portfolio. The fund will provide capital, access to experts, and training.

Gradient is staffed by a number of engineers, the idea being that they can offer the kind of expertise and troubleshooting that founders AI startups may need. The venture fund was founded and is managed by Anna Patterson[f500link ignore=true], who most recently was Google’s vice president of engineering in AI, a position in which she helped integrate AI into products across the company.

AI-focused venture funds are all the rage these days. Just hours before Google's announcement, Toyota Research Institute introduced its own $100 million venture fund called <a href="http://fortune.com/2017/07/11/toyota-venture-capital-research/">Toyota AI Ventures</a>. Toyota said the fund will invest in startups specializing in artificial intelligence, self-driving vehicles, robotics, data analytics, and cloud computing technology.

In the past year a number of tech companies have launched funds aimed at AI, including Samsung and [f500link]Microsoft. Samsung's startup investment arm, Samsung NEXT created a $150 million fund to finance early-stage startups specializing in artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and Internet-connected devices. Microsoft's investment fund is focused on startups using AI for "inclusive growth and positive impact on society."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE