Leadership
Search
CoinbaseIRS Blinks in Bitcoin Probe, Exempts Coinbase Transactions Under $20,000
Coinbase Inc. CEO Brian Armstrong Interview
Fortune 500Amazon Prime Day Is Already Making Retail Investors Miserable
A Look Inside Amazon's Fall River Warehouse
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
waymoWhy Google’s Self-Driving Minivans Spent the Day With Fire Trucks
Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Speak At Columbia University
Bill Gates and Warren Buffett speak with journalist Charlie Rose at an event organized by Columbia Business School on Jan. 27, 2017 in New York City. Spencer Platt—Getty Images
Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett Donates $3.17 Billion to Gates Foundation and Other Charities

Abigail Abrams
7:07 PM ET

Warren Buffett took the next step in his decade-long plan to give away his massive fortune.

The billionaire on Monday donated about $3.17 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as well as four other family charities, Reuters reports. This marks his 12th annual donation to the group of charities.

Buffett’s gift included 18.63 million Class B shares of his company’s stock, which carried a value of $170.25 each at the market’s close on Monday. Since taking control of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has given away more than 40% of his stake in the company, according to Reuters. But even with the new donation, he still owns about 17%.

In addition to the Gates Foundation, the others that received this round of funding are the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, which is named for the billionaire’s first wife, and his children’s foundations: the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, Sherwood Foundation and NoVo Foundation.

Bill Gates, a close friend of Buffett, will receive about $2.42 billion of Monday’s donations, according to Reuters. The Microsoft founder’s organization focuses on addressing issues such as global health, poverty and education, and the new gift from Buffett will likely be spent on those causes.

In 2006, Buffett pledged to eventually give away all his shares of Berkshire Hathaway, and along with Gates, has since convinced other billionaires to make similar commitments through their Giving Pledge campaign.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE