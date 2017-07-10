Term Sheet

OPEN MIC

Good morning. Lots of feedback over the last few weeks of newsletters, so this will be a two-parter. Today we’re starting with reader comments on the past few weeks of news about sexual harassment in Silicon Valley…

On sexual harassment in venture capital:

A writes: Have you noticed how many women came out to accuse names NOT mentioned in the press? It creates the impression that those guys were the only jerks, that this issue is not symptomatic because it is limited to those guys. Is this entire mess fixing anything at all because most women out there stay silent like they were before? I wonder if it's media's job to make this issue reach wider: that effort would add momentum to the fix that's deeply needed.

Chris writes: Great to see some of the ugly truth about Silicon Valley coming out. I believe sexual harassment, not just against women by the way, is rampant. From my point of view, all of this starts with arrogance.

[The men accused of sexual harassment] are very different guys, but what they all share is arrogance. Arrogance makes people think harassment and even assault is ok. It makes people think fraud is ok. Anything is ok if you think you are so awesome and rules don't apply to you.

Hopefully, with this scandal, the root cause, which is arrogance based on privilege and often undeserved success and power, will finally get some attention. But I doubt it. What's likely to happen is some heads will roll, tokens will be offered, and the arrogance will continue under a slightly more diverse, more civilized branding.

Call me cynical. But a culture of arrogance doesn't end with scandal. It ends with collapse, like what we saw with Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns on Wall Street 10 years ago. Only when they lose their power do people ever learn anything.

David writes: Don’t apologize for being stuck on the Caldbeck situation. This story, like the organizational implosion at Uber, is hugely consequential. These are the first cracks in the sanctimonious system that marginalizes women and people of color and a cascading list of gender, ethnic, age, social, and geographic groups. Don't apologize; keep reporting. It is important.

Parker writes: Caldbeck is clearly a pig. So are others who act in a manner similar to him. No disagreement with you whatsoever. But do we expect these people not to emerge with new jobs later? I mean, they've got to eat, right? Do you have some alternative for what they're supposed to do? (And no, "rot in hell" probably isn't a viable option for solving the biological problem of having to feed oneself, though I'm not disagreeing with the sentiment!)

My response: That’s a great question. I don’t think they should never be allowed to get jobs. But I don’t think they should not be allowed to get jobs where they are in positions of prominence and power in an industry, and able to use that power to sexually harass and get away with it, as a GP at a venture firm is. Many people are qualified to be venture investors but very few are so lucky to become GPs. It is not fair that someone like Caldbeck could do what he did at Lightspeed and then get to keep his position in the industry at Binary. I think he should have to change careers or at least industries.

Further, if Caldbeck’s behavior at Lightspeed had been made public, instead of him raising his own fund and harassing more women, he might have had to retreat for awhile, say, in a low profile job, doing boring work, making far less money, going to counseling, and in the best case, rehabbing his image, learning, becoming a better person, and if he’s lucky, raising a fund later. I’m not saying there is no redemption for these people. It’s just that too often it’s the other way around — there’s no justice.

On Lightspeed’s role in this:

Frank writes: While the libel/defamation laws today really prevent you from saying almost anything bad about a former employee (unless they are convicted of a crime), a simple "no comment", sends a strong message to any would-be limited partner. This is a small community, everybody knows somebody and there are other ways to send the message to stop these guys in their tracks. The real problem is he will just continue this kind of behavior until he is (hopefully) unemployable.

Jon writes: Lightspeed has some legal vulnerability under the concept of negligent referral. This is a legal approach which is used relatively rarely, but it's well-recognized. When applied to reference checking, the essence of it is that if you withhold material evidence of unacceptable behavior when giving a reference (such as a history of workplace violence, or sexual harassment), and the person repeats that behavior at the new workplace, you may be sued either by the new employer or by the damaged individual, or both.

This is a really tricky problem in reference checking. If the provider of a reference divulges such information, they likely will prevent that person from getting a job, and may be sued by him or her for doing so (usually for defamation, to which truth is a complete shield). This is why people giving references often omit such things and hope that the behavior won't be repeated.

On Binary Capital portfolio companies returning capital:

Colin clarifies: To return money, generally the company and a majority of the investors (by capital amount) will have to agree. Occasionally investors will negotiate class-by-class vetoes, requiring a majority of Series Seed, majority of Series A, etc. So long as you have that threshold, you can return the capital and redeem the shares. Not all investors have to accept, but you can force out smaller holdouts by converting to common stock, a squeeze-out merger, and other corporate methods.

***

THE LATEST development at Binary Capital is an unapologetic email from Justin Caldbeck’s partners Jonathan Teo to his portfolio companies and limited partners, obtained by Axios . It is angry and, in parts, barely coherent. In it, he blames the “corrupted” media for his resignation offer. He notes that Binary’s limited partners have not yet accepted his resignation.

Teo also says that only one Binary portfolio company has asked to return capital to the firm (that would be Assist, as previously reported in Term Sheet ). He calls that CEO (Shane Mac)’s request that a female be put in charge of managing the portfolio “moronic.” Two other portfolio companies have asked for conversations about returning capital, he notes.

A sample passage from the email to portfolio companies:

For now, trust that I want to do what's right. … My job is not to make you all feel good … So forgive me if I have not prioritized pandering to the people that feel entitled to be coddled. From the entrepreneurs to the LPs to the public to the reporters.

