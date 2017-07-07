Waymo Dismisses Nearly All of the Patent Claims in Its Lawsuit Against Uber

The Alphabet -Uber legal fight continues.

Waymo, the Google self-driving project that spun out to become a business under Alphabet, filed a lawsuit against self-driving truck startup Otto and its parent company Uber for patent infringement and stealing trade secrets back in February. Now, Waymo has dismissed three of the four patent-infringement claims in the suit.

This comes after Waymo was encouraged to drop the claims following U.S. District Judge William Alsup’s request that both parties narrow their issues for the trial. Additionally, Waymo dropped all but one of the patent claims because Uber abandoned its “Spider” LiDAR design, which had reportedly infringed upon the Waymo patents.

The fourth patent claim, however, relates to a LiDAR design called, "Fuji," that the ride-hailing giant continues to use, according to Bloomberg .

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

In terms of trade secrets, the lawsuit alleges that Uber executive and Otto founder Anthony Levandowski downloaded more than 14,000 confidential files , including proprietary Waymo technology designs, shortly before he resigned from his job at Google’s Waymo. Levandowski has since been fired from his position at Uber.

In a statement to Fortune, a Waymo spokesperson said, “We found after fighting for discovery a device created by Anthony Levandowski at Uber that infringed Waymo patents. Uber has assured the court in statements made under penalty of perjury that it no longer uses and will not use that device, so we have narrowed the issues for trial by dismissing the patent claims as to that device, with the right to re-file suit if needed.”

The spokesman added, “We continue to pursue a patent claim against Uber's current generation device and our trade secret claims, which are not at all affected by this stipulated dismissal. We look forward to trial.”

Although Uber has previously claimed it did not know Levandowski stole proprietary information from Waymo, it’s worth noting that Judge Alsup said the tech behemoth “hired Levandowski even though it knew or should have known that he possessed over 14,000 confidential Waymo files likely containing Waymo’s intellectual property; that at least some information from those files, if not the files themselves, has seeped into Uber’s own LiDAR development efforts; and that at least some of said information likely qualifies for trade secret protection. This is sufficient for Waymo to show serious questions going to the merits of its case."

Uber could not immediately be reached for comment.