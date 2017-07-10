Here’s How to Get Free 7-Eleven Slurpees on Tuesday

July 11 will mark 7-Eleven's 90th birthday — and the chain convenience store is ready to celebrate.

Customers can get a free small Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven locations on Tuesday from, fittingly, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To further celebrate 7-Eleven's milestone birthday, July 12 kicks off Slurpee Week, where participants who buy seven Slurpees through 7-Eleven's app will receive 11 coupons for free Slurpees. Slurpee Week ends July 18.

"7-Eleven Day is a celebration, not only of our birthday, but more importantly, of our customers," Laura Gordon,7-Eleven's marketing vice president, said in a statement. "Ninety years is a big birthday, and our customers are the ones who got us here."

Free Slurpees have been offered annually on July 11 since 2002, when the store celebrated its 75th birthday.

7-Eleven is also introducing a new, limited-edition Cotton Candy Slurpee, bringing the sweet flavor of cotton candy to drink form. Slurpees come in a variety of other flavors including Lemonade, Pepsi and Wild Cherry.