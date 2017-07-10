The Amazon Echo Is Crazy Cheap for Prime Day This Year

Amazon's annual Prime Day is fast approaching, and as part of the shopping deals extravaganza, the e-commerce giant has slashed the price of its popular Echo smart speaker by half.

The Echo will be available at $89.99, while the smaller Echo Dot will be priced at $34.99, its lowest price ever. Both prices will be available starting at 9 p.m. ET Monday, July 10.

The voice-activated Amazon Echo is powered by the company's Alexa Siri-like assistant. It can provide weather reports, news headlines, sports scores and more.

Prime Day started in 2015 in celebration of Amazon's 20th birthday. Those with an Amazon Prime membership are eligible for the deals on the website. This year, the event will last for 30 hours, with new deals starting as often as every five minutes.

Shoppers that already have the Amazon Echo or Amazon Fire TV can start their shopping even earlier, receiving access to some deals about 2 hours earlier than others.

Here's a handful of some of the other deals Amazon is offering , from the company's press releases: