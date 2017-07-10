The Amazon Echo Is Crazy Cheap for Prime Day This Year

Tech
Lucinda Shen
8:04 AM ET

Amazon's annual Prime Day is fast approaching, and as part of the shopping deals extravaganza, the e-commerce giant has slashed the price of its popular Echo smart speaker by half.

The Echo will be available at $89.99, while the smaller Echo Dot will be priced at $34.99, its lowest price ever. Both prices will be available starting at 9 p.m. ET Monday, July 10.

The voice-activated Amazon Echo is powered by the company's Alexa Siri-like assistant. It can provide weather reports, news headlines, sports scores and more.

Prime Day started in 2015 in celebration of Amazon's 20th birthday. Those with an Amazon Prime membership are eligible for the deals on the website. This year, the event will last for 30 hours, with new deals starting as often as every five minutes.

Shoppers that already have the Amazon Echo or Amazon Fire TV can start their shopping even earlier, receiving access to some deals about 2 hours earlier than others.

Here's a handful of some of the other deals Amazon is offering, from the company's press releases:

  • Save 50% on Amazon Echo, only $89.99

  • Save $15 on Echo Dot, only $34.99

  • Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99

  • Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99

  • Fire 7, our best-selling tablet, only $29.99

  • Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can add four months of the full catalog streaming service for just $0.99 when buying Echo devices, Fire TV streaming media players or Fire tablets

  • Save $75 on Echo Show and Arlo Security Camera bundle

  • Save 30% on Echo Dot and TP-Link Smart Plug bundle

  • Save $50 on August Smart Lock

  • Echo Dot and Sony XB10 bundle, under $70

  • Save big on Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones

  • Save 45% on Libratone One Click portable Bluetooth speakers

  • Save up to 50% on select video games, consoles and accessories

  • Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops and accessories

  • Save 30% on RepRap Guru 3D Printer

  • Save 50% on two-pack of Tile Slim Phone Finders

  • Save big on Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 + Digital HD [Blu-ray]

  • Save 40-50% on Prime Exclusive clothing, handbags and more

  • Save 30% on select clothing, shoes and more for men, women, kids and baby

  • Save big on diamond stud earrings – 1 carat diamond stud earrings for 499.99 or ½ carat diamond stud earrings for $239.99

  • Save up to 70% on select Samsonite two-piece spinner sets

  • Save up to 40% on select furniture, mattresses and rugs

  • Save 20% on nursery essentials

  • Save $100 on the Bissell Multi Reach Cordless Stick Vacuum

  • Save up to 40% on Radio Flyer, Crayola, K'NEX and more

  • Save up to 30% on select Under Armour training gear

  • Save 30% on select adidas apparel

  • Save up to 50% on select Callaway Golf products

  • Skywalker Trampolines Jump N' Dunk Trampoline with safety enclosure and basketball hoop, 8-Feet, only $119.99

  • Save 30% on the Sportstuff 1030 Adventure Stand Up Paddleboard with accessories

  • Save 25% or more on AmazonBasics – from office products to outdoor gear

  • Get 20% back on thousands of items with an Amazon Prime credit card including select Disney Pixar Cars toys, select Thule jogging strollers and luggage, and select Yamaha musical instruments

  • Save up to 50% on grocery items by Amazon, including Wickedly Prime and Happy Belly products

  • Save 40% off your first six months of Audible membership, and enjoy the world’s largest library of audiobooks plus original audio programming (just $8.95/mo for 6 months)

