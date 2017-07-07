Tech
Search
american health care actStudy: GOP Healthcare Plan Least Popular Bill in Three Decades
US-CONGRESS-HEALTHCARE-OBAMACARE-POLITICS
Fortune 500AT&T Workers Reject Proposed Contract Deal
Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) joins AT&T wireless workers on strike
TradeHere’s How the EU Plans to Hit Back at Trump’s Import Tariffs
Suntory Holdings Acquires U.S. Spirits Maker Beam For $13.6 Billion
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Friday, July 7
Samsung

Samsung Likely to Beat Apple As Most Profitable Tech Company

Lucinda Shen
8:05 AM ET

Samsung Electronics said Friday it expects profits for the most recent quarter to rise 72% from the same period a year earlier, for a total of about 14 trillion won ($12.1 billion).

That will likely make Samsung the most profitable tech company for that quarter, according to The Wall Street Journal, edging out Apple. The iPhone maker is expected to report operating profit of about $10.6 billion for the same three month period.

It will be the first time in at least three years that Samsung has posted a profit above that of Apple's, and caps a remarkable come-back from the fiasco last year surrounding its fire-prone Note 7 smartphones. The company's performance in the quarter can be attributed to rising prices in memory chips, as well as the launch of the Galaxy S8 smartphone in the quarter.

Samsung is also expected to overtake Intel as the company with the biggest market share for memory chip making, Reuters reports.

The Korean company is expected to report its second quarter earnings July 27.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE