Why Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Isn’t Available on Spotify

In this photo taken June 26, 2017, a New York City bus with an advertisement for Jay-Z's anticipated new album "4:44" turns a corner in midtown New York City. Earlier this week, Jay-Z announced that official listening parties will take place across the US on June 29. Guest hosts will play the album in specific Sprint stores located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more ahead of its June 30 release. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

After the album 4:44 streamed exclusively on Tidal for a week, Jay-Z has brought his newest title to other streaming platforms including Apple Music, Amazon Prime Music, and Google Play, leaving out Spotify.

Jay Z's decision to leave his album off of the leader in music streaming services doesn't come as a shock. In April, he pulled all of his albums from Spotify leaving none of his work behind. The musician is part owner of Tidal and recruited other high-profile artists to join his efforts in allowing artists to maintain more control over their music and a higher share of revenue.

Universal Music made a deal with Spotify to allow artists to regulate if their music will be premium-only content, but that did not appeal to Jay-Z. Likewise, other artists including Taylor Swift and Adele have chosen to leave their work off of Spotify due to the company's practice of allowing paying and non-paying customers to access music.

Earlier this year, Sprint invested $200 million in Tidal, valuing the company at $600 million, and purchased a million copies of 4:44 in bulk, which sent the album into platinum status within six days of the release. Sprint also offered customers a six-month free trial of Tidal and allowed customers to download the album for free .