Tech
Search
waymoUber Will Get Four Hours to Depose Alphabet CEO Larry Page
Key Speakers At The Google I/O Annual Developers Conference
AT&T-Time warner mergerSenator Warns Justice Department Against White House Meddling in Merger Investigations
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TeslaExperts Doubt Elon Musk’s ‘Improbable’ Tesla Model 3 Plan
Tesla Motor Co's Plant As Production Of The Model S Speeds Up
US-ENTERTAINMENT-JAY-Z
In this photo taken June 26, 2017, a New York City bus with an advertisement for Jay-Z's anticipated new album "4:44" turns a corner in midtown New York City. Earlier this week, Jay-Z announced that official listening parties will take place across the US on June 29. Guest hosts will play the album in specific Sprint stores located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more ahead of its June 30 release. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) TIMOTHY A. CLARY AFP/Getty Images
jay z spotify

Why Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Isn’t Available on Spotify

Krishna Thakker
Jul 07, 2017

After the album 4:44 streamed exclusively on Tidal for a week, Jay-Z has brought his newest title to other streaming platforms including Apple Music, Amazon Prime Music, and Google Play, leaving out Spotify.

Jay Z's decision to leave his album off of the leader in music streaming services doesn't come as a shock. In April, he pulled all of his albums from Spotify leaving none of his work behind. The musician is part owner of Tidal and recruited other high-profile artists to join his efforts in allowing artists to maintain more control over their music and a higher share of revenue.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Universal Music made a deal with Spotify to allow artists to regulate if their music will be premium-only content, but that did not appeal to Jay-Z. Likewise, other artists including Taylor Swift and Adele have chosen to leave their work off of Spotify due to the company's practice of allowing paying and non-paying customers to access music.

Earlier this year, Sprint invested $200 million in Tidal, valuing the company at $600 million, and purchased a million copies of 4:44 in bulk, which sent the album into platinum status within six days of the release. Sprint also offered customers a six-month free trial of Tidal and allowed customers to download the album for free.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE