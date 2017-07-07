MPW
Entertainment

Emma Stone Says Male Co-Stars Have Taken Pay Cuts So She Could Have Equal Pay

Lisa Marie Segarra
11:36 AM ET

Emma Stone revealed that her male co-stars have taken pay cuts to ensure that they are all given equal pay.

"In my career so far, I've needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them," Stone said in an interview with Out Magazine. And that's something they do for me because they feel it's what's right and fair."

Stone added that the pay cuts are not discussed, but come as a result of the co-stars' "selfless" actions.

According to Stone, the disparity between male and female actors' compensation is pervasive because they are based on wages from the actor's previous movie.

"If my male co-star, who has a higher quote than me but believes we are equal, takes a pay cut so that I can match him, that changes my quote in the future and changes my life," Stone said in the interview which also featured former tennis player Billie Jean King and actress Andrea Riseborough.

The actress did not reveal which male co-stars have taken pay cuts to ensure equal pay.

