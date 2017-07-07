Leadership
Search
Term SheetWill Limited Partners Help Fix Venture Capital’s Harassment Problem? It’s Complicated.
Term SheetJawbone Failed, But Its Founder Remains Determined
Inside The 2015 Consumer Electronics Show
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Most Powerful WomenCongress’s ‘No Sleeveless’ Dress Code Is Another Arbitrary Barrier for Women
President Trump Hosts American Technology Council Roundtable
Donald Trump

Charlie Rose: I Am Not President Trump’s Enemy

Anna Teregulova
10:42 AM ET

President Donald Trump likes to tweet, and it seems like nothing can stop him from using Twitter (twtr) as a platform to connect to his constituents. He's especially prone to expressing his displeasure with journalists, often referring to the media as an enemy.

“I don’t view myself and I don’t think that most of the reporters that I know view themselves as the enemy of the President,” said Charlie Rose, CBS This Morning anchor, addressing Donald Trump’s attacks on media outlets. “They view themselves as reporters who have an obligation to their readers and their viewers to tell a story, to seek facts, and to speak truth to power—that’s what good reporting does.”

However, long before the rise of the Internet, American Presidents used any available tool to talk to the public. Franklin D. Roosevelt explored radio with fireside chats, while John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, and Barak Obama relied on television. Obama later pioneered into using the Internet to reach his audience, but Donald Trump is the one who really turned Twitter into a powerful political platform.

To learn more about Rose's thoughts of Trump's view of the media, watch the video above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE