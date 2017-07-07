President Donald Trump likes to tweet, and it seems like nothing can stop him from using Twitter ( twtr ) as a platform to connect to his constituents. He's especially prone to expressing his displeasure with journalists, often referring to the media as an enemy.

“I don’t view myself and I don’t think that most of the reporters that I know view themselves as the enemy of the President,” said Charlie Rose, CBS This Morning anchor, addressing Donald Trump’s attacks on media outlets. “They view themselves as reporters who have an obligation to their readers and their viewers to tell a story, to seek facts, and to speak truth to power—that’s what good reporting does.”

However, long before the rise of the Internet, American Presidents used any available tool to talk to the public. Franklin D. Roosevelt explored radio with fireside chats, while John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, and Barak Obama relied on television. Obama later pioneered into using the Internet to reach his audience, but Donald Trump is the one who really turned Twitter into a powerful political platform.

