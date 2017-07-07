Tech
Search
american health care actStudy: GOP Healthcare Plan Least Popular Bill in Three Decades
US-CONGRESS-HEALTHCARE-OBAMACARE-POLITICS
Fortune 500AT&T Workers Reject Proposed Contract Deal
Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) joins AT&T wireless workers on strike
TradeHere’s How the EU Plans to Hit Back at Trump’s Import Tariffs
Suntory Holdings Acquires U.S. Spirits Maker Beam For $13.6 Billion
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Friday, July 7
Inside The 2015 Consumer Electronics Show
Jawbone CEO Hosain Rahman at the 2015 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photograph by Michael Nagle — Bloomberg/Getty Images
jawbone

Big Money and Big Bluster Couldn’t Save Jawbone

Adam Lashinsky
9:15 AM ET

I wrote a feature in early 2015 about a peculiar "unicorn"—a private company valued at more than $1 billion—called Jawbone. Jawbone was peculiar for several reasons. At 16 years of age, still private, still essentially a startup in that it didn't make money, the company already was on its third product line. It pioneered Bluetooth headsets for phones. Then it created a niche for Internet-connected speakers. Finally, it made stylish "wearables," a step counter masquerading as jewelry.

Jawbone had all the elements of Silicon Valley legend. Its CEO was a larger-than-life fellow named Hosain Rahman, who talked big and was a master at raising (and spending) money. Its top designer was a Jony Ive wannabe named Yves Behar, a stylish guy popular on the conference circuit. It products were popular in conference schwag bags and on retail shelves.

Jawbone had great investors too: Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Silver Lake, Andreessen Horowitz. They remained publicly enthusiastic, despite Jawbone's inability to convert its buzzy products into profits. "It’s a unique company that has a unique set of capabilities," Ben Horowitz told me. As an example, he offered Jawbone's intellectual property assets, a strange attribute for a would-be high-growth prospect.

In the end, neither brash talk nor savvy investors were enough for Jawbone. It spent too much, paid its bills too infrequently, missed too many product deadlines, and entered too many faddish markets where bigger players reaped whatever gains were to be had. In a move first reported by the scrappy subscription newsletter The Information, Jawbone has begun to liquidate its assets. Its $3 billion-valuation is now a thing of the past. Equity investors likely will be wiped out.

This startup thing is harder than it looks. What's more, execution is as important as product innovation. Jawbone deserves credit for lasting as long as it did. Now it joins a long list of Silicon Valley might-have-beens that will be forgotten relatively quickly.

Adam Lashinsky
@adamlashinsky
adam_lashinsky@fortune.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE