Term Sheet

THREE UNRELATED THINGS

FALSE START: The finance world experienced a big letdown yesterday, after reports that JP Morgan might enter the bidding for Worldpay, a UK-based payment processor worth nearly $10 billion.

Such a move would be notable for two reasons:

• JP Morgan hasn’t done a major acquisition since the 2008 financial crisis, when it bought Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual. As my colleague Geoffrey Smith notes, the timing of this deal is fortuitous :

The news comes only days after the Fed ruled that the house of Jamie Dimon, and the U.S.'s largest banks, now had more than enough capital to deal with any realistic risk scenarios and cleared them to return billions of dollars to shareholders in the form of dividends or buybacks.

• JP Morgan was acting as Worldpay’s corporate broker in the deal, a British designation that essentially means adviser .

Is that a breach of the bank’s Chinese Wall? Unclear, but it’s not a great look when the company is also being sued by the shareholders of a different company that the firm represented in an M&A deal. In April, investors of Good Technology, a security startup, accused the bank of fraud for advising Good Technology’s board to sell, rather than go public, and for ignoring offers for rescue financing. (Good, once valued at $1 billion, sold to Blackberry for less than half of that.) The shareholders posit that the sale netted JP Morgan a higher commission than an IPO would have, and the asset was sold cheaply to help JP Morgan curry favor with Blackberry, the buyer.

Alas, all those conversations are now moot. Less than 24 hours after the Worldpay news broke, JP Morgan backed out without even making a bid. Vantiv, Worldpay’s U.S. competitor, agreed to buy the company for £7.7 billion ($9.95 billion).

WITHER UBER: Lest we forget, amid all the sexual harassment headlines and Medium takes, Uber still has a massive leadership void . With former CEO Travis Kalanick out, the board has to align around a new CEO, then recruit a CFO, a head of business, and a slew of others to replace the many top executives it has lost this year. Making matters more complicated, the board has three new members: TPG’s David Trujillo, who replaced David Bonderman, Benchmark’s Matt Cohler, who replaced Bill Gurley, and Nestle’s Wan Ling Martello, who fellow board member Arianna Huffington recruited amid the scandals.

A report from The Information suggests that Kalanick and Huffington are aligned, but the former CEO has lost the support of his most loyal board buddy, Uber’s first CEO, Ryan Graves.

Getting everyone to agree on a CEO candidate will be difficult enough. One sticking point: Kalanick wants someone with tech experience and those candidates are hard to come by. But filling all of Uber’s vacant leadership roles is not even the hard part. Once the board does that, the truly difficult work of cleaning up Uber’s toxic culture will begin.

CEO ANGST: It feels like CEOs, both inside the tech industry and out, are taking the fall for bad behavior this year. Wells Fargo, Uber, United Airlines (Oscar Munoz didn’t resign but he lost his shot at becoming chairman).

And indeed, twice as many big company CEOs have resigned this year than during the same period in 2016. But in reality, the most common cause of CEO Fail this year has not been bad behavior. It’s been tech disruption and activist investors. Sometimes both! The Wall Street Journal analyzed this year’s impressive string of CEO departures at companies from GE and Ford to General Mills, J. Crew and Macy’s, and found that almost all of them faced at least one of those two issues.