Leadership
Search
HMD GlobalNokia Branded Phones to Get Zeiss-Branded Camera Gear
Spain Wireless Show
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: July 6
PharmaceuticalsInvestor In Martin Shkreli’s Fund Says He Made Millions Despite Being Lied To
Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli On Trial For Securities Fraud
BrexitBritain’s Finance Industry Is Facing A ‘Tipping Point’ Over Brexit, a New Report Says
BRITAIN-QATAR-BANKING-FINANCE-FRAUD-BUSINESS-BARLCAYS
Virgin Group Ltd. Founder Richard Branson Interview
Billionaire Richard Branson, during an interview in Hong Kong, on July 5, 2017.  Anthony Kwan—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Richard Branson

Richard Branson Says Brexit Is ‘Terrible’ and Labels Some of Trump’s Policies As ‘Dangerous’

Kevin Lui
4:57 AM ET

Virgin Group's founder Sir Richard Branson offered his sharp assessment of Brexit and policies pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview with CNBC Wednesday.

"Trade protectionism is so unhealthy," Branson said. "What happened with Brexit is a terrible, terrible thing for Great Britain and Europe and will set back Great Britain and may take several years to recover."

The British business magnate was strongly against the U.K. leaving the European Union in the run-up to last June's referendum, and advocated the country holding a second ballot on the issue.

During the interview, Branson said that smaller businesses were already feeling the impact of Britain leaving the EU, a process that will come into effect in two years time. "If we do see a hard Brexit, that will be catastrophic for Britain and damaging for Europe too," he said, referring to a situation where the U.K. would likely give up full access to the EU single market.

Branson also criticized certain Trump policies—including the travel ban against certain nationals from six Muslim-majority countries, calling it "unhealthy and dangerous."

For more about Richard Branson, watch Fortune's video:

"What is happening in America at the moment is extremely unhealthy and dangerous and we will certainly speak out on that," he said.

But he offered a more optimistic vision for what could happen in the U.S. longer term: "I think once people have lived with Donald Trump for two or three years, I'm hopeful things will reverse in America and decency will come back and walls can be broken down again," he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE