Here Are the Best Deals for National Fried Chicken Day

Lisa Fu
12:28 PM ET

Get excited, it’s another holiday! #NationalFriedChickenDay is trending, leading many to post pictures of their favorite fried poultry meal. Chicken is a staple for many Americans, and in 2016 we consumed an estimated 91 pounds of chicken each according to the National Chicken Council. Since 1960, per capita consumption of chicken in the United States increased steadily. Whether it’s chicken tenders, a chicken sandwich or a 4-piece fried chicken meal, we’ve found the best deals so you can celebrate and appreciate the American obsession over crispy poultry.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Though not unique to the celebration of National Fried Chicken Day, KFC has been offering a $5 zinger meal that includes a breaded, fried chicken, drink, cookie and old fashioned potato wedges.

Giant Eagle

For one day only on July 6, the restaurant is offering a 4 piece chicken meal for $1.99.

Popeyes

The restaurant is offering 10 pieces of Bonafide Chicken with two large sides and five biscuits for $10 according to RetailMeNot.

Wing Zone

Though not technically fried chicken, the restaurant is offering 25 boneless wings in two flavors plus jumbo wedge fries or coleslaw and two dips (ranch or blue cheese) for the price of $20, according to RetailMeNot.

Burger King

How about some chicken nuggets? For $1.49, you can get 10 of them and you don’t even need a coupon.

Checkers and Rally’s

Depending on where you live, you can get a killer 4 for $3 deal that includes a spicy chicken sandwich, small fries, a small drink and a deep fried apple pie.

*Call ahead to see if a restaurant near you is participating in these fried chicken deals.

