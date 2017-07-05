Tech
Search
DataVolvo Bets Big on Electric Cars. Drivers Still Show Most Interest When Gas Prices Are High.
A charging station for electric cars. To fight the 'war on
VolvoWhat Volvo’s Electric Car Ambitions Mean for Tesla
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSERED
On LeadingHow to Deal With Doubters, According to One Fortune 500 CEO
SpaceX

SpaceX Reschedules Intelsat Satellite Launch

Jonathan Vanian
5:57 PM ET

If all goes well, there could be a new satellite hovering in space tonight.

Space Explorations Technologies Corp, also known as SpaceX, said it plans to launch its SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday evening at 7:38 PM EST.

The rocket will then deploy a satellite used for communications that will remain in what’s known as Geostationary Transfer Orbit, an area 22,236 miles above the Earth where satellites can float in tandem to the Earth’s rotation.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The Elon Musk-led space company said it would show the satellite launch live via a webcast that will begin ten minutes before liftoff.

SpaceX said the satellite, which is owned by satellite company Intelsat, “will be deployed approximately 32 minutes after launch.”

Wednesday’s launch is SpaceX’s third attempt to send the satellite to space in the past week. The company tried to launch the satellite on Sunday and Monday, but stopped because of unspecified errors.

Although SpaceX wanted to launch the satellite on July 4, Musk said that the company was instead dedicating the day to do a “full review of rocket and pad systems.”

Unlike previous rocket launches, SpaceX said it would “not attempt to land Falcon 9’s first stage after launch due to mission requirements.” SpaceX has previously gathered and reused its first stage booster rockets from prior launches after the rockets landed on floating robotic barges in the ocean.

But because the satellite in Wedneday’s launch needs to be deployed at such a high altitude, the first-stage rocket will not have enough fuel to send it safely back to Earth, noted the Orlando Sentinel.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE