SpaceX Reschedules Intelsat Satellite Launch

If all goes well, there could be a new satellite hovering in space tonight.

Space Explorations Technologies Corp, also known as SpaceX, said it plans to launch its SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday evening at 7:38 PM EST.

The rocket will then deploy a satellite used for communications that will remain in what’s known as Geostationary Transfer Orbit, an area 22,236 miles above the Earth where satellites can float in tandem to the Earth’s rotation.

The Elon Musk-led space company said it would show the satellite launch live via a webcast that will begin ten minutes before liftoff.

Targeting launch of @Intelsat 35e today at 7:38 p.m. EDT, 23:38 UTC. Webcast goes live ~10 minutes before liftoff -->https://t.co/tdni53IviI - SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 5, 2017

SpaceX said the satellite, which is owned by satellite company Intelsat, “will be deployed approximately 32 minutes after launch.”

Wednesday’s launch is SpaceX’s third attempt to send the satellite to space in the past week. The company tried to launch the satellite on Sunday and Monday, but stopped because of unspecified errors.

Although SpaceX wanted to launch the satellite on July 4, Musk said that the company was instead dedicating the day to do a “full review of rocket and pad systems.”

We're going to spend the 4th doing a full review of rocket & pad systems. Launch no earlier than 5th/6th. Only one chance to get it right … - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2017

Unlike previous rocket launches, SpaceX said it would “not attempt to land Falcon 9’s first stage after launch due to mission requirements.” SpaceX has previously gathered and reused its first stage booster rockets from prior launches after the rockets landed on floating robotic barges in the ocean.

But because the satellite in Wedneday’s launch needs to be deployed at such a high altitude, the first-stage rocket will not have enough fuel to send it safely back to Earth, noted the Orlando Sentinel .