Retail
Search
CybersecurityPetya-Infected Computers Can Spread Ransomware Simply by Sharing Networks
Petya ransomware cyber attack
yogurtDanone’s Stonyfield Sale Is the Latest Twist in the Yogurt Wars
Stonyfield Yogurt In Londonberry, NH
Chapter 11True Religion Joins Growing List of 2017 Retail Bankruptcies
Most Powerful WomenThese 9 Female Entrepreneurs Have Gone On the Record About Being Sexually Harassed
Employees of EnBW, an EDF subsidiary in
Spoon in brown powder
CobraCZ—iStockphoto/Getty Images
caffeine

You Can Now Snort Chocolate for Energy

Krishna Thakker
3:04 PM ET

Coffee just isn't cutting it anymore, apparently.

Coco Loko, a snortable chocolate powder, is a drug-free product that's marketed as providing a buzz that lasts about 30 minutes to an hour—without the side of effects of a sugar crash, according to The Washington Post. The substance is made of cacao powder, as well as gingko biloba, taurine and guarana, ingredients commonly found in energy drinks.

Nick Anderson, the 29-year-old founder of Legal Lean, a drug-free version of the codeine cough syrup mixture often referred to as "lean," says he tried snortable chocolate after hearing that it was a fad in Europe. He invested $10,000 in creating a "raw cacao snuff," which took over two months to perfect, he told the Post. The product officially hit U.S. shelves last month but is not approved by the FDA.

Doctors aren't sure about the health consequences to snorting the substance due to a lack of studies, Dr. Andrew Lane, director of the Johns Hopkins Sinus Center, told the paper.

The health community has, however, raised concerns about the ingredients used in energy drinks, such as caffeine, taurine, and guarana, all of which have been shown to cause heart palpitations and high blood pressure in some circumstances.

Coco Loko is sold in containers that contain 10 servings and cost about $25.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE