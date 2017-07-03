MPW
Search
Fortune 500Microsoft Reportedly Laying Off Thousands in Sales and Marketing Reorganization
self-driving vehiclesBritain’s Driverless Grocery Deliveries Spelling the End of Milkmen
The Christian Science Monitor Archive
BroadcomFTC Gives Broadcom Antitrust Consent to Buy Brocade
Broadcom Limited company logo is pictured on an office building in Rancho Bernardo, California
General ElectricGeneral Electric Is Making a Big Investment in Oil and Gas
Halliburton to Buy Baker Hughes for $34.6 Billion
Most Powerful Women

The Gender Pay Gap in Trump’s White House Is Worse Than the National Average

Claire Zillman
2:10 PM ET

Last week the White House released its annual report to Congress that disclosed the salaries of its staffers. In doing so, it also revealed a gender pay gap among officials that's wider than the national average.

A CNN analysis found that women working in the White House are paid 80 cents for every dollar earned by their male colleagues. Across the country, women earn 82 cents for every dollar men take home, according to the Labor Department.

Men in the White House earn nearly $104,000 on average, according to CNN, while women receive an average salary of about $83,000. The discrepancy is due, in large part, to the dearth of women in top positions in President Donald Trump's administration. Among the 22 employees earning the top salary for a permanent White House employee—$179,000—only six are women.

Subscribe to The World’s Most Powerful Women, Fortune’s daily must-read for global businesswomen.

First daughter Ivanka Trump has been vocal in advocating for closing the United States' pay gap. On April 4, recognized as Equal Pay Day, she tweeted: "#EqualPayDay is a reminder that women deserve equal pay for equal work. We must work to close the gender pay gap!" But she was quickly lambasted for the remark, as critics pointed to her father's earlier decision to revoke the Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces executive order that President Barack Obama signed in 2014. The measure required companies under federal contract to abide by paycheck transparency—the disclosure of earnings, pay scales, and salaries—in an effort to eliminate wage discrimination and, in turn, narrow the gender wage gap.

It should be noted that a gender pay gap also plagued the White House during the Obama administration, though the gulf was narrower then. Analysis of last year's annual report to Congress by the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute found that women working in the White House under Obama earned 89.25 cents for every dollar paid to their male colleagues.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE