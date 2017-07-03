Red Ventures Buys Online Publisher Bankrate for $1.24 Billion

Bankrate , an online publisher of personal finance content, said on Monday it would be acquired by digital marketing company Red Ventures for $1.24 billion.

Bankrate 's shares rose 7% to $13.75 in premarket trading, slightly below the offer price of $14 per share.

The deal, expected to close in 2017, has an enterprise value of $1.4 billion.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Red Ventures' investors include Silver Lake Partners and General Atlantic.

J.P. Morgan is Bankrate 's financial adviser and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is the legal adviser.

Bank of America , Barclays, Citigroup , Credit Suisse, Fifth Third Bancorp , Mitsubishi UFJ and PNC Financial are acting as financial advisers to Red Ventures, and are providing debt financing to the company.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is Red Ventures' legal adviser.