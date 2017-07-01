President Trump: MSNBC Fired Greta Van Susteren for Not Going Along With ‘Trump Hate’

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Washington. Evan Vucci—AP

President Donald Trump on Saturday said that MSNBC fired anchor Greta Van Susteren because she did not agree with the network's so-called "Trump hate."

The President made the claim in an early-morning tweet that read: "Word is that @Greta Van Susteren was let go by her out of control bosses at @NBC & @Comcast because she refused to go along w/ 'Trump hate!'"

Van Susteren happened to be on Twitter at the time but did not directly respond to the President's tweet. Instead, she quoted a tweet from Kim Kardashian West mentioning Trump that was posted several minutes after his tweet.

"You know what? TRUMPET," Kardashian West tweeted at the President.

"What does this mean?" Van Susteren asked in her tweet quoting Kardashian West's comment to Trump.

Van Susteren, who was hired in January to host For the Record with Greta , announced she was "out" at MSNBC on Thursday, with her husband and a close friend saying that the news came without warning, according to CNN Money.

Vanity Fair , who first reported news of Van Susteren's termination, attributed the decision to a lack of ratings. A New York Times profile of the network last month touched on the issue, as well.

“It’s not breaking out,” NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said of her show in the Times piece. “Everybody wants every new show to break out Day 1. I think it takes time, and I’ve got a lot of patience.”

Van Susteren wasn't the only MSNBC host mentioned by the President on Saturday morning. Shortly after his comment about Van Susteren, he turned his attention back to Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

"Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!" Trump tweeted.

His latest comments follow a Thursday tweet in which he said that Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a face-lift." The remark was widely condemned by both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

He also railed against CNN, again calling the network "fake news."