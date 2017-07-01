Tech
Search
BitcoinBitcoin Nears Bear Market Territory
FacebookNew Facebook Feature Will Help You Find WiFi Wherever You Are
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
AmazonAmazon’s Prime Day Will Have Better Deals Than Black Friday
FranceFrance Launches 2 New High-Speed Rail Lines
FRANCE-TRANSPORT-POLITICS-LGV-TGV-TRAIN
Amazon.com Inc. Launches Its Echo Home Assistant In The U.K.
Am Amazon "Echo" device.  Photo by Bloomberg — Getty Images
Alexa

Alibaba Voice Hub Would Compete With Amazon’s Echo

David Z. Morris
4:44 PM ET

Chinese tech giant Alibaba will introduce a voice-controlled device to compete with Amazon’s Echo, with an official announcement coming as soon as next week.

According to sources speaking to the Wall Street Journal, the device will be targeted at the Chinese market, and will support voice-controlled shopping on Alibaba’s e-commerce sites. Plans for the device were first reported by The Information.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Alibaba’s move would further squeeze Amazon's limited footprint in China. Amazon’s Echo, and the Alexa voice assistant that runs on it, have added support for U.K. English and German since the device’s 2015 debut. But Amazon’s next target market appears to be India, where it may support three regional languages.

A competing voice assistant could give Amazon even less reason to try and expand its reach in China, where its market share is already reportedly under 1%.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE