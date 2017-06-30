Tech
Search
MPWPresident Trump Could Be Dismantling Obama’s Council on Women and Girls
Donald Trump
GovernmentChina: We’re ‘Firmly Opposed’ to U.S. Weapons Sale to Taiwan
CHINA-PHILIPPINES-UN-MARITIME
FrankfurtHow to Get the Most Out of a Trip to Frankfurt
Main station
GermanyGerman Just Legalized Same-Sex Marriage
GERMANY-POLITICS-GAY-MARRIAGE-HOMOSEXUALITY-PARLIAMENT
Fortune 500

AT&T Adding Dozens of Local Stations to Internet TV App

Aaron Pressman
11:29 AM ET

AT&T is adding dozens of local broadcast channels to its Internet-delivered DirecTV Now video service, as the cable landscape increasingly evolves to try and attract cord cutters.

Only some subscribers to DirecTV Now, which starts at $35 a month for about 60 channels, can watch their local broadcast stations to keep up with metro news and other local offerings. Starting next week, the service will add 30 more ABC local affiliates in cities including Atlanta, Dallas, and Boston. Four more NBC stations and the Fox affiliate in Juneau, Alaska, will also become available. After the additions, DirecTV says its local offerings will cover 70% of all households.

The local line up is double what DirecTV had when it launched back in November and will be tripled by the end of August, according to Daniel York, AT&T's chief content officer. "We will keep the momentum going, and have plans to keep the number of local channels growing on DirecTV Now," York said in a statement.

AT&T and others including Google's (googl) YouTube TV and Dish Network's (dish) Sling TV have been able to offer dozens of traditional cable channels to customers who want to forgo the usual set top box set up and get video over the Internet. But adding local channels has proven more challenging, as many are owned by broadcasting companies that see the the new services as competition.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter.

The number of people cutting the cord and dropping traditional cable TV, or never subscribing in the first place, is growing rapidly. DirecTV Now, which reportedly attracted over 300,000 subscribers in its first two months, is aimed at convincing cord cutters to pay for TV again.

Still, AT&T (t) has to strike a careful balance in promoting Internet video, as it's also the largest pay TV provider in the country, with its DirecTV satellite offering and U-Verse wired cable service. But those ranks have been shrinking: it lost a net 233,000 pay TV subscribers in the first quarter.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE