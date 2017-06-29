Tech
Former Uber Self-Driving Engineering Exec Got a New Role at the DNC

Polina Marinova
11:52 AM ET

Uber’s former top self-driving engineering head has landed a new gig.

Raffi Krikorian, an executive who was part of the mass exodus at the embattled ride-hailing giant, has been hired as the chief technology officer of the Democratic National Committee.

Krikorian was the senior director of engineering at Uber’s Advanced Technologies Center in Pittsburgh. He stepped down in February, and officially announced his departure on Twitter in March. Prior to Uber, Krikorian spent five years at Twitter serving as its vice president of engineering.

In an announcement about his new role with the Democratic National Committee, he tweeted “let’s do this.” And there’s quite a lot to do.

According to DNC’s chief technology officer job listing, the organization is looking for someone to establish “modern practices for IT security monitoring and management” and to oversee “all technical aspects of the DNC.” The DNC suffered major security troubles during the 2016 election when hackers obtained private Democratic Party emails and posted them on WikiLeaks.

Krikorian received congratulatory tweets from CEOs including Twitter’s Jack Dorsey and Sprout Social’s Justyn Howard.

It is unclear when Krikorian will officially begin his new position.

