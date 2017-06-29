Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
walgreens boots allianceFTC Denies Blocking Walgreens-Rite Aid Merger
Walgreen's Acquires Rite Aid In $9.4 Billion Dollar Deal
Fortune 500Instagram Turns to Artificial Intelligence to Fight Spam and Cruel Comments
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
Most Powerful WomenWoman Sues Uber Claiming the Company Knew the Violent Past of the Driver Who Raped Her
Uber Releases Results Of Internal Sexual Harassment Investigation
UberUber Has Made An Insane Number of Worldwide Trips
London Black Cab Drivers To Protest Over Uber Taxis
mika
Trump took to Twitter to bash Morning Joe's co-hosts. Photograph by Getty Images
public health

How Cyberbullying and Twitter Attacks Can Wreck Your Mental Health

Sy Mukherjee
2:40 PM ET

President Donald Trump's vicious Thursday morning Twitter tirade against NBC's Morning Joe co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough was met with widespread condemnation across the political spectrum. Trump, who's been criticized by the news and commentary program, employed a combination of name-calling and highly personal insults in retaliation—including a hit at Brzezinski claiming she was "bleeding badly from a face-lift."

Those sorts of Twitter sprees have become a regular tactic Trump employs against those he feels have wronged him. But they're also the kind of cyberbullying that can wreak havoc on mental health, especially among young Americans—ironic considering that First Lady Melania Trump has expressed a desire to combat cyberbullying while still defending her husband, including the latest Morning Joe tweets.

Related

Joe Biden
Brainstorm HealthAn Iceberg, a Terrible Disease, and a Chance to Act
Brainstorm Health
An Iceberg, a Terrible Disease, and a Chance to Act

Click here to subscribe to Brainstorm Health Daily, our brand new newsletter about health innovations.

So just how does cyberbullying affect health? There's plenty of medical literature to suggest it can have spiraling, and even tragic, consequences. A recent study presented at the American Psychiatric Association's annual meeting found that inpatients at a psychiatric hospital were prone to cyberbullying, and that the bullying was associated with an increased risk for mental health disorders among its victims.

“Those who were victims of cyberbullying were more depressed, they were more irritable and angry, and they were more likely to not feel like themselves than those who were not victims of cyberbullying,” they wrote.

That can also strongly influence other unhealthy behaviors. For instance, another study suggests that bullying in general can make young people more likely to abuse drugs, alcohol, and smoke cigarettes as a form of self-medication. And the forms of cyberbullying that hurts adolescent victims most are social media online posts, emails, and pictures, which have an outsize effect compared with text message and phone call bullying.

The depression, anxiety, anger, and ensuing harmful behaviors associated with cyberbullying can have tragic consequences. "[T]argets of cyberbullying were almost twice as likely to have attempted suicide" compared with peers who were neither victims nor perpetrators, and also far more likely to think about suicide, according to Pennsylvania State University's Charisse L. Nixon. That's not even considering the toll this sort of victimization can have on a student's academic and extracurricular performance and personal relationships.

Of course, it's not just young people who are cyberbullied (although they are by far the most victimized group). According to the Workplace Bullying Institute's 2017 survey, 60 million working age Americans are affected by cyberbullying. The breakdown of perpetrators and victims are striking: 70% of the bullies are men and 60% of the targets are women, according to the survey, and 61% of perpetrators are bosses or authority figures. Furthermore, 40% of the cyberbullies' victims are thought to suffer health effects from the bullying and many wind up losing their jobs to stop it.

There have been multiple recent instances of journalists, many females, who felt forced to leave Twitter as a social media platform entirely due to abusive tweets from Internet trolls.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE