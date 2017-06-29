Tech
Search
walgreens boots allianceFTC Denies Blocking Walgreens-Rite Aid Merger
Walgreen's Acquires Rite Aid In $9.4 Billion Dollar Deal
public healthHow Cyberbullying and Twitter Attacks Can Wreck Your Mental Health
Fortune 500Instagram Turns to Artificial Intelligence to Fight Spam and Cruel Comments
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
Most Powerful WomenWoman Sues Uber Claiming the Company Knew the Violent Past of the Driver Who Raped Her
Uber Releases Results Of Internal Sexual Harassment Investigation
London Black Cab Drivers To Protest Over Uber Taxis
In this photo illustration, a smartphone displays the 'Uber' mobile application which allows users to hail private-hire cars from any location on June 2, 2014 in London, England.  Oli Scarff Getty Images
Uber

Uber Has Made An Insane Number of Worldwide Trips

Lisa Marie Segarra
1:50 PM ET

The beleaguered ridesharing company Uber took a much-needed victory lap Thursday, announcing it has completed 5 billion trips worldwide.

The San Francisco, Calif.-based firm says it reached the milestone Saturday, May 20. 156 simultaneous trips at exactly 7:29:06 a.m. GMT put Uber over the mark.

The 156 trips happened in over 24 countries on six continents. Uber reported that six of them were users' first trips with the app. The shortest trip was just under three blocks, and longest spanned over half the country's width (the 27 kilometer ride took place in Singapore, which is just 50 kilometers wide.)

Uber said it is thanking the 156 drivers on the trips by giving them each $500.

The ridesharing company launched in 2010 and reached its first billion rides in 2015. The company doubled that number just six months later.

But Uber's announcement comes at a time of crisis for the company. Kalanick resigned June 21 under investor pressure over his leadership while the company faces allegations of a sexist work environment, intellectual property theft and regulatory evasion. Even after Kalanick's departure, those issues will cast a shadow over the firm. Meanwhile, a host of other top-level positions are also currently unfilled.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE