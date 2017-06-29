Here’s What Microsoft Is Doing to Save You From Ransomware

Amid a global wave of ransomware attacks , Microsoft is adding features to its Windows 10 software that may help keep users safe.

The latest Windows 10 Preview Build released to some Windows Insiders on Wednesday has added a new feature called "controlled folders," Microsoft says . The new feature aims to protect files form malicious apps and other threats by monitoring changes made to contents within a controlled folder.

The documents, pictures, movies and desktop folders are automatically added as controlled folders, which cannot be changed by users.

Microsoft says that users will get a notification if any malware or blacklisted applications attempt to change a protected file. Windows Insiders can activate controlled folders via the Windows Defender Security Center under Virus & Threat Protection in settings.

Users can also allow apps they trust to make changes. Trusted apps can be added through the Controlled Folder Access Panel.