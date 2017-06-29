Tech

Here’s What Microsoft Is Doing to Save You From Ransomware

Lisa Marie Segarra
12:34 PM ET

Amid a global wave of ransomware attacks, Microsoft is adding features to its Windows 10 software that may help keep users safe.

The latest Windows 10 Preview Build released to some Windows Insiders on Wednesday has added a new feature called "controlled folders," Microsoft says. The new feature aims to protect files form malicious apps and other threats by monitoring changes made to contents within a controlled folder.

Read more: Everything to know about the recent ransomware attacks

The documents, pictures, movies and desktop folders are automatically added as controlled folders, which cannot be changed by users.

Microsoft says that users will get a notification if any malware or blacklisted applications attempt to change a protected file. Windows Insiders can activate controlled folders via the Windows Defender Security Center under Virus & Threat Protection in settings.

Users can also allow apps they trust to make changes. Trusted apps can be added through the Controlled Folder Access Panel.

