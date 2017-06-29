By the Numbers: How the iPhone Changed Apple Over 10 Years

Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the release of the first iPhone , the 8GB iPhone 2G, which retailed at nearly $600—a ginormous sum at the time.

Since then, the iPhone has been at the vanguard of a smartphone revolution that has changed the way hundreds of millions of people live and work . But it has also had a transformative impact on Apple itself. A company best known a decade ago for sleek, easy-to-use computers and digital music players now gets nearly two-thirds of its revenue from the iPhone.

Here are some statistics that show just how much Apple has grown, and changed, in the 10 years of the iPhone era. (All years are fiscal years.)

Apple Grew...

Apple's sales are up nearly nine-fold over the past decade, and it has reigned as the world's largest company by market cap for most of the last 5 years.

Revenue & Profit :

2007: $24.6 billion revenue, $3.5 billion profit

2016: $215.6 billion revenue, $45.7 billion profit

Closing share price (dividend- and split-adjusted) :

June 29, 2007: $15.75

June 28, 2017: $145.83

Market capitalization :

June 29, 2007: $104.3 billion (S&P 500 rank: 26th)

June 28, 2017: $760 billion (S&P 500 rank: 1st)

And the iPhone Made It Happen

The pioneering smartphone has become APple's flagship product, taking the torch from the iPod music player.

iPhone Revenue :

2008: $6.7 billion (18% of Apple's total revenue)

2016: $136.7 billion (64% of total revenue)

iPod revenue :

2006: $39.4 billion (88% of total revenue)

2014: $2.3 billion (5.3% of total revenue)