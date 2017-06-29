Adobe Wants to Track How People Use Siri, Alexa, and Other Digital Assistants

Adobe is looking to cash in on the success of voice-activated assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri.

On Thursday, the enterprise software company debuted new features it claims will help companies track how people are using voice apps (or "skills," as Amazon calls them).

The new features, which are part of Adobe's marketing software business, “can capture and analyze voice data for all major platforms including Amazon ( amzn ) Alexa, Apple ( aapl ) Siri, Google ( goog ) Assistant, Microsoft ( msft ) Cortana and Samsung ( ssnlf ) Bixby,” the company said in a statement.

Adobe said it is incorporating its machine learning technology that it currently uses for its other marketing software to derive stats like how many times are people using their voice service, or the how much apps failed to understand a particular command.

It should be noted that Amazon also offers similar metrics and stats for people who build Alexa skills, and the startup VoiceLabs sells data analytics software for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Cortana as well.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen told Fortune earlier this month that Samsung was looking to spread machine learning to several of its popular product lines.