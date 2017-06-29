Tech
Search
career10 Things College Seniors Can Do This Summer to Help Their Future Job Search
New Report: Half Of Recent College Graduates Under- Or Unemployed
streaming televisionCharter Is Testing a Skinny Streaming Television Service for Cord Cutters
Family watching television in living room
Most Powerful WomenGreta Van Susteren Out at MSNBC—Here’s Where Other Anchors Are Post-Roger Ailes
For the Record with Greta - Season 1
streaming videoNetworks Using Streaming to Bring Young Viewers Back to TV
Family watching television in living room
Adobe

Adobe Wants to Track How People Use Siri, Alexa, and Other Digital Assistants

Jonathan Vanian
6:59 PM ET

Adobe is looking to cash in on the success of voice-activated assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri.

On Thursday, the enterprise software company debuted new features it claims will help companies track how people are using voice apps (or "skills," as Amazon calls them).

The new features, which are part of Adobe's marketing software business, “can capture and analyze voice data for all major platforms including Amazon (amzn) Alexa, Apple (aapl) Siri, Google (goog) Assistant, Microsoft (msft) Cortana and Samsung (ssnlf) Bixby,” the company said in a statement.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Adobe said it is incorporating its machine learning technology that it currently uses for its other marketing software to derive stats like how many times are people using their voice service, or the how much apps failed to understand a particular command.

It should be noted that Amazon also offers similar metrics and stats for people who build Alexa skills, and the startup VoiceLabs sells data analytics software for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Cortana as well.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen told Fortune earlier this month that Samsung was looking to spread machine learning to several of its popular product lines.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE