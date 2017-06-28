Finance
Search
Blue ApronA Guide to Buying Blue Apron Stock
Silicon ValleyIBM’s Supercomputer Thinks Elon Musk Is a Cautious CEO
Tesla Motors Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk Speaks At StartmeupHK Venture Forum
Berkshire HathawayWhy It’s a Good Idea For Warren Buffett to Become Bank of America’s Top Shareholder
"Becoming Warren Buffett" World Premiere - Red Carpet
Job AdviceWhat is the Highest Paying Job in Your State?
Surgeons performing open heart surgery
iPhone 10th anniversary

If You’d Bought Apple Stock When the iPhone Launched, Here’s How Much Richer You’d Be

Lucinda Shen
Jun 28, 2017

When Apple released its very first iPhone ten years ago, the device was described as sleek, but painfully expensive.

After all, an 8GB iPhone 2G retailed at nearly $600 when it was released on June 29, 2007—a big premium above the popular Motorola Razr2, which sold for $250 at the time. Though many customers paid that $600 over time, through contracts with their cell-phone providers, it was still a potential budget-buster.

But had a customer been unable to resist the allure of a device that could play music, scan emails, and make phone calls all at once, they could have bought the iPhone—and then more than made up for the outlay by buying a stake in Apple, the company.

Since the advent of the iPhone a decade ago, investors lured by the technology's potential and its runaway popularity have pushed shares of the company up 744%. So if our theoretical customer had invested $100 in Apple back then, their stake would be worth $844 now, not including reinvested dividends—completely covering the price of that iPhone purchase from a decade ago.

And had they invested the value of a first generation iPhone in Apple back in 2007—that is, had they bought $600 worth of stock—their stake would now be worth $5,065. That would give them enough to buy five iPhone 8's, at the $1,000 price point where some prognosticators have estimated they'll sell at their October release date.

A bigger swing would have meant a bigger payoff. An investment in 2007 of $135,000, about the price of a condo in a middle-American city, would have turned into $1.1 million today. Add the value of dividends, which Apple began paying again in 2012 after a long hiatus, and that stake turns into $1.3 million, on a total return of 833%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose a mere 62% in that same 10-year span.

While it's highly unlikely an investor would have bought Apple stock for the express purpose of paying for their iPhone, those numbers are a testament to how much Apple has grown thanks to its flagship smartphone.

Of course, investors today are hoping for something as big as the original iPhone that can keep propelling Apple's stock higher. In 2016, iPhone sales declined for the very first time on an annual basis—fanning worries that the iPhone was losing its allure. Apple has pointed toward its growing services segment, which includes Apple Music, though that expansion has hardly been as explosive as that of the iPhone's in its first few years. Shareholders will be watching anxiously to see what happens next.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE