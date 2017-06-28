Retail
Search
GoogleGoogle Must Delete Search Results Worldwide, Supreme Court of Canada Rules
FRANCE-INTERNET-GOOGLE
BriefingThe Buzzy New Technology That Could Make Pills Obsolete
ChobaniGreek Yogurt Maker Chobani Is Going Traditional For The First Time
Data SheetData Sheet—Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Ivanka Trump

China Releases Activists Who Investigated Factory That Made Ivanka Trump Shoes

Katie Reilly
8:52 AM ET

Three activists detained after investigating labor conditions at a Chinese factory that made Ivanka Trump shoes were released on Wednesday.

The activists, who were working with the New York-based advocacy group China Labor Watch, were released on bail after being detained for 30 days, the Associated Press reported. They had been investigating Huajian Group factories—which produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brands—for alleged low wages, excessive overtime, verbal abuse, and possible mistreatment of student workers.

The arrest of the three activists prompted calls for the Ivanka Trump brand to stop working with the factory company. Huajian Group, which denied the allegations about its labor conditions, said its factories had stopped making Ivanka Trump shoes months ago.

"I will speak to everyone in a few days' time after we organize. I'm happy to be out. I just want to spend some time with my family," activist Hua Haifeng told the AP as he left the police station Wednesday. "I appreciate the media following my case the last month but I'm not ready to speak yet."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE