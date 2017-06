Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Now Has 2 Billion Users Worldwide

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that the social media network had 2 billion monthly users.

The company had some 1.94 billion people using its service monthly as of March 31, an increase of 17% from a year earlier .

Facebook is looking to grow its massive user base, especially in developing nations where the service currently has smaller penetration rates.