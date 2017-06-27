Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
BitcoinBitcoin Exchange Hacker Sentenced to Nearly 6 Years in Prison
Bitcoin
Fortune 500Qualcomm Chairman’s Focus Spans Apple Phones to Robotic Avatars
MarijuanaMostly Young, Well-Educated Men Are Ordering Marijuana Delivery
Fortune 500Facebook Deletes 66,000 Hateful Posts Each Week
Facebook app
Senate Lawmakers Address The Media After Their Weekly Policy Luncheons
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been struggling with the unpopular health bill. Alex Wong — Getty Images
Obamacare

Senate GOP Leaders Delay Vote on Health Care Bill Until After July 4 Holiday

Sy Mukherjee
2:26 PM ET

Senate Republican leaders have ditched plans to vote on their controversial health care bill before the upcoming 4th of July Congressional recess, delaying a vote until after the holidays.

It's unclear exactly when the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA) will receive a vote. But the dramatic reversal underscores the tough political calculus facing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other senior GOP members over the Obamacare dismantling legislation.

Click here to subscribe to Brainstorm Health Daily, our brand new newsletter about health innovations.

Several prominent Republican Senators from both the party's moderate and conservative wings had publicly come out against the BCRA, especially after the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released a report on Monday finding that would lead to 22 million fewer insured Americans by 2026 compared to Obamacare.

That CBO score was enough to make skittish moderates like Maine's Sen. Susan Collins and Nevada's Dean Heller (who had already expressed opposition last week) scatter; but conservatives like Utah's Mike Lee and Kentucky's Rand Paul had also slammed the BCRA, arguing it doesn't go far enough to repeal Obamacare. Several others, like Wisconsin's Ron Johnson, West Virginia's Shelley Moore Capito, and Ohio's Rob Portman, expressed their own concerns about the bill on Monday and Tuesday.

Attempting to reconcile the various factions' concerns while also coming up with legislation that ultimately could pass the more conservative House proved too difficult for McConnell and his lieutenants. Just earlier this afternoon, Texas Republican John Cornyn was still pledging a vote on Wednesday.

McConnell and Cornyn have both repeatedly said they don't think waiting for even longer before a vote would ease the bill's chances. They'll find out if they were correct soon enough.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE