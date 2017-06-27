Mostly Young, Well-Educated Men Are Ordering Marijuana Delivery

What kind of person orders legal marijuana delivery?

Eaze, the San Francisco-based marijuana delivery startup , recently conducted a survey of its customers to get a better idea of their backgrounds and habits. The results may confirm a few stereotypes about cannabis users, but they may make a few others disappear in a puff of smoke. After receiving responses from more than 10,000 Eaze customers, the company released a report with their findings on Tuesday.

The report showed that—maybe not too surprisingly—a majority of the service's users are male (66%) and relatively young, with 57% of respondents falling into the "millennial" category between the ages of 22 and 34. The next-largest customer groups by age were "Gen X" (ages 35 to 52), at 21%; "Gen Z" (ages 18 to 21), at 15%; and "Baby Boomer" (ages 53 to 71), at 7%. Roughly 20% of respondents also said that they are parents.

But, perhaps more surprising (depending on your views of marijuana users), a majority of Eaze customers are also well-educated and well-paid. Just over half of respondents have a Bachelor's degree, or higher (compared to 39% for all adults in California), and 91% of Eaze's customers are employed. (19% of Eaze customers said they're employed in the tech industry, which is unsurprising, given the service's location near Silicon Valley.) While 49% of Eaze's survey respondents reported annual income of $75,000 or more, the most common income bracket (16% of respondents) was between $100,000 and $149,999.

Of course, the fact that Eaze customers are generally making a decent living probably isn't too surprising when you consider that they can afford to have cannabis delivered regularly to their front doors through the company's mobile app. In fact, 58% of those who responded to Eaze's survey said that they consume cannabis every day, with the average Eaze user spending about $1,704 on marijuana every year. That's more than they spend on alcohol, tobacco, and personal care products each year combined, the company said.

Speaking of alcohol, 87% of Eaze's survey respondents said they reduced their drinking on account of their marijuana consumption. Of the 40% of respondents who said they have been prescribed opiates, 94% said they've reduced their opiate use thanks to cannabis, while 31% said they've replaced their opiate use with cannabis consumption. Those numbers could be seen to help bolster the argument made by some marijuana legalization supporters, who say that legal cannabis could help battle America's current opioid epidemic.

The legal marijuana market in the U.S. has grown rapidly in recent years, as more and more states vote to legalize the drug in some form, while legalization continues to get increasingly broader support in polls . While Eaze's home state of California already boasted a thriving medical cannabis industry (topping $2 billion in medical sales last year), the state's decision to also legalize the drug for recreational purposes has some forecasters estimating that the state's total marijuana market could soon top $5 billion in annual sales after recreational sales kick off at the start of 2018.

For Eaze, which closed a $13 million round of venture capital funding last fall, the industry's likely expansion in California could provide an opportunity to reach an even broader cross-section of consumers.