Tech
Search
Fortune 500Facebook Deletes 66,000 Hateful Posts Each Week
Facebook app
muslim travel banHow the Supreme Court Botched the Muslim Ban Ruling
Grocery warsKroger CEO Says He’s Not Afraid of Amazon’s Whole Foods Deal
Customers pump gasoline at a Kroger gasoline station in the
ObamacareSenate GOP Leaders Delay Vote on Health Care Bill Until After July 4 Holiday
Senate Lawmakers Address The Media After Their Weekly Policy Luncheons
Marijuana

Mostly Young, Well-Educated Men Are Ordering Marijuana Delivery

Tom Huddleston, Jr.
2:52 PM ET

What kind of person orders legal marijuana delivery?

Eaze, the San Francisco-based marijuana delivery startup, recently conducted a survey of its customers to get a better idea of their backgrounds and habits. The results may confirm a few stereotypes about cannabis users, but they may make a few others disappear in a puff of smoke. After receiving responses from more than 10,000 Eaze customers, the company released a report with their findings on Tuesday.

The report showed that—maybe not too surprisingly—a majority of the service's users are male (66%) and relatively young, with 57% of respondents falling into the "millennial" category between the ages of 22 and 34. The next-largest customer groups by age were "Gen X" (ages 35 to 52), at 21%; "Gen Z" (ages 18 to 21), at 15%; and "Baby Boomer" (ages 53 to 71), at 7%. Roughly 20% of respondents also said that they are parents.

Related

Facebook app
Fortune 500Facebook Deletes 66,000 Hateful Posts Each Week
Fortune 500
Facebook Deletes 66,000 Hateful Posts Each Week

But, perhaps more surprising (depending on your views of marijuana users), a majority of Eaze customers are also well-educated and well-paid. Just over half of respondents have a Bachelor's degree, or higher (compared to 39% for all adults in California), and 91% of Eaze's customers are employed. (19% of Eaze customers said they're employed in the tech industry, which is unsurprising, given the service's location near Silicon Valley.) While 49% of Eaze's survey respondents reported annual income of $75,000 or more, the most common income bracket (16% of respondents) was between $100,000 and $149,999.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune's technology newsletter.

Of course, the fact that Eaze customers are generally making a decent living probably isn't too surprising when you consider that they can afford to have cannabis delivered regularly to their front doors through the company's mobile app. In fact, 58% of those who responded to Eaze's survey said that they consume cannabis every day, with the average Eaze user spending about $1,704 on marijuana every year. That's more than they spend on alcohol, tobacco, and personal care products each year combined, the company said.

Speaking of alcohol, 87% of Eaze's survey respondents said they reduced their drinking on account of their marijuana consumption. Of the 40% of respondents who said they have been prescribed opiates, 94% said they've reduced their opiate use thanks to cannabis, while 31% said they've replaced their opiate use with cannabis consumption. Those numbers could be seen to help bolster the argument made by some marijuana legalization supporters, who say that legal cannabis could help battle America's current opioid epidemic.

The legal marijuana market in the U.S. has grown rapidly in recent years, as more and more states vote to legalize the drug in some form, while legalization continues to get increasingly broader support in polls. While Eaze's home state of California already boasted a thriving medical cannabis industry (topping $2 billion in medical sales last year), the state's decision to also legalize the drug for recreational purposes has some forecasters estimating that the state's total marijuana market could soon top $5 billion in annual sales after recreational sales kick off at the start of 2018.

For Eaze, which closed a $13 million round of venture capital funding last fall, the industry's likely expansion in California could provide an opportunity to reach an even broader cross-section of consumers.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE