Men and Women Disagree on Whether Trump Is Good for the Economy

An attenedee points to a "Make America Great Again" hat while waiting for the start of a rally with U.S. President Donald Trump in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, U.S., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Daniel Acker—Bloomberg via Getty Images

The American electorate split by gender in the last presidential election, with the majority of men voting for Donald Trump, and the majority of women casting their ballot for Hillary Clinton ( 52% vs 54%, according to exit polls ). Now, a new survey finds another U.S. gender gap, this time focused on the economy.

In a June Wall Street Journal/NBC poll, 74% of men said they think the economy has improved since Trump's election. Meanwhile, just 48% of women agreed.

The gap grows even larger when the sample is narrowed to women ages 18 to 49. In that age group, 39% reported that the economy improving—and only 18% credited Trump for the upswing, according to the Wall Street Journal .

Republican women were four times more likely than Republican men to think the economy has not improved since Trump entered the White House (24% vs. 6%). A full 62% of Democratic women said the economy has not improved, compared to 43% of Democratic men. Among Democrats who believe the economy has picked up, men were more likely than women to credit President Trump.

Since the 2016 election, the stock market has been steadily climbing and the unemployment rate has fallen to a 16-year low of 4.3%. However, in May job growth slowed and employment gains were not as strong in previous months, according to Reuters .

The Journal notes that the University of Michigan Survey of Consumers has repeatedly found that men hold positive views of the economy than women do, a phenomenon which is likely related to the gender pay gap. According to the Michigan survey, the gap between men and women's economic sentiment is wider than it has been in 40 years.