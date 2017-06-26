The World’s Most Powerful Women: June 26

U.S. Olympic runner Alysia Montaño ran in last week's Track and Field Nationals wearing a Wonder Woman half-shirt that exposed her protruding midriff. Montaño, a six-time national champion, is five months pregnant.

After finishing seventh in her 800-meter heat, she told The Washington Post , “I want for my life to be defined by happiness … not just being labeled as a runner.” Or perhaps even just a mother.

Montaño's appearance at the Nationals recalls Serena Williams' accomplishment at this year's Australian Open, where the tennis legend won her 23rd Grand Slam two months into her pregnancy without losing a set.

The feats of both women, while clear displays of extraordinary athleticism, also do a great deal to demystify pregnancy for the rest of us . They show that pregnancy is not all-consuming or universally debilitating; that a woman can carry a child and carry out her day job.

Interestingly enough, Montaño says that she was inspired to run by yet another woman, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who filmed parts of the blockbuster while expecting. In the Team USA newsletter , Montaño said she was “super stoked” after seeing the movie (hence her uniform choice). “When I found out [Gadot] filmed half the movie five months pregnant, I said, ‘I for sure am signing up for USA nationals,’” she said. "I wanted Wonder Woman to represent me."

