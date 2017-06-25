Entertainment
Movies

‘Wonder Woman’ Is Now Top-Grossing Live Action Movie by a Female Director, Ever

David Z. Morris
5:17 PM ET

Wonder Woman has generated more than $620 million in global revenue since it hit theatres three weeks ago. According to Variety and others, that makes it the highest-grossing live action film ever directed by a woman.

The film was directed by Patty Jenkins, whose feature debut was the critically hailed Monster, starring Charlize Theron. Shockingly, Jenkins did not direct another feature in the 14 years between Monster and Wonder Woman—a gap that speaks volumes about the barriers faced by female directors in Hollywood.

In the U.S., the film is projected to just barely fall short of the box office of the other recent entries in the DC film universe, Suicide Squad and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. Those films shared a dour vision, and were broadly panned by critics as mean-spirited and frequently incoherent. Wonder Woman’s lighter and more optimistic tone has gotten a much better reception.

Whether the banner performance of Wonder Woman at the box office will lead producers at Warner Brothers to rethink the direction of the DC adaptations is still unclear. But a sequel featuring the lasso-weilding demigoddess is reportedly in the works.

