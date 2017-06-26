Sprint Is in Exclusive Talks With Charter and Comcast on a Wireless Deal, Report Says

Sprint ( s ) is in exclusive talks with Charter Communications ( chtr ) and Comcast ( cmcsa ) to explore a deal that could boost the cable companies' wireless service, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son had entered into a two-month, exclusive agreement with the companies for discussions through late-July, holding merger talks with T-Mobile US Inc, the WSJ said on Monday. In April, Comcast unveiled a wireless service with an unlimited data plan, making it the first major U.S. cable provider to enter the highly competitive wireless market.

Sprint, Charter and Comcast were not immediately available for comment.