Nintendo

Nintendo SNES Classic Edition Slated for September Release

Don Reisinger
12:44 PM ET

Nintendo is hoping to again capitalize on the popularity of retro gaming.

The Japanese game company on Monday announced that it will release the SNES Classic Edition on September 29. The diminutive console will come with more than 20 games and go on sale for $80, the company confirmed on its website.

Nintendo (ntdoy) last year released the NES Classic Edition to considerable fanfare. The console was a miniature version of the original Nintendo Entertainment System and bundled 22 of the original game console's titles.

Soon after its launch, the NES Classic Edition sold out and became one of the hottest gadgets during the holiday season. Even into 2017, the NES Classic Edition was nearly impossible to find on store shelves, leading some people to turn to online auction sites like eBay to buy it at a premium.

The SNES Classic Edition is based on its predecessor, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES). That console was released in the U.S. in 1991 and like its predecessor, sold exceedingly well. However, it offered 16-bit graphics rather than the 8-bit graphics in the original NES, delivering far more visual quality than its predecessor.

Like the NES Classic Edition, the SNES Classic Edition is a smaller version of the original console and will bundle 21 games. Those include some of the SNES' most popular games, including Super Mario World, Super Mario Kart, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. It'll also feature Star Fox 2, a game that had been developed in the 1990s but was never released.

All the games will come bundled with the console and will play on today's televisions, thanks to HDMI support. The console will also come with a traditional SNES controller.

Nintendo plans to announce retailer availability at a later date.

