Tech
Search
DataMinimum Wage Increases Coming to Los Angeles, DC, Maryland And Oregon
California Governor Jerry Brown signs a bill hiking California's minimum wage to $15 by 2023 in Los Angeles
Fortune 500Latest Drone Footage Reveals Big Updates at Apple’s New Headquarters
most powerful womanWhy Ivanka Trump’s Kids Call Air Force One the ‘Candy Plane’
Air Force One
Brainstorm HealthBrainstorm Health Daily: June 26, 2017
Mastering Data

Indian Tech Workers Are Increasingly Facing Layoffs and Demotions

Barb Darrow
12:40 PM ET

For years, a handful of Indian information technology companies have become the go-to tech support proxies for U.S. businesses. Chances are if you work for a large American company and call tech support, you end up talking to someone in Bangalore or Mumbai or Pune.

As a result of that booming demand, Wipro (wit), Cognizant (ctsh), Infosys, and Tata Consulting Services, among others, went on a hiring binge to bring on the technically proficient workers needed to work phones and keyboards to support far-away customers.

But more recently, those same companies have been doing the opposite: They've been laying off or demoting employees.

One contributing factor is that American companies, which turned to outsourcing to cut costs, are under pressure from President Donald Trump to hire American workers, according to The Washington Post. Trump has blasted U.S.-based companies for using H1-B visas to bring in foreign workers to take software development and other tech jobs that, in his view, should go to Americans.

Some of the Indian companies, like Infosys, have ramped up hiring in the U.S. to address this concern. If American companies need to hire Americans, InfoSys will have Americans available—at least that seems to be the thinking.

Related; Don't Blame China for Taking U.S. Jobs

Given Trump's tough talk on immigration and outsourcing, it seems likely the topics will come up during his meeting with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi scheduled for Monday.

But political concerns may not be the primary issue here. Tech support workers perform many tasks, like updating customer software, which are being automated, according to The New York Times. It could well be that in tech services, as in the manufacturing sector, more job loss is due to automation rather than outsourcing jobs to lower-cost countries.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily technology newsletter.

To be clear, layoffs are not completely new to Indian outsourcing giants. What seems different in recent months is the pace of such cuts.

As Gartner (it) research vice president Sandra Notardonato told the Times: “What we’re seeing is an acceleration in shedding for jobs in India and an adding of jobs onshore.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE