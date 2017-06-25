Venture
Search
GovernmentRepublicans Scramble to Shore Up Support for Healthcare Bill
Senate Lawmakers Speak To The Press After Their Weekly Policy Luncheons
Under ArmourUnder Armour CEO Kevin Plank: ‘Unfortunate’ My Pro-Trump Comments Were Seen as Divisive
CNBC Events
Most Powerful WomenIvanka Trump Ordered to Testify in Lawsuit Claiming Her Brand Plagiarized a Shoe Design
US-POLITICS-SMALL BUSINESS-TRUMP
LeadershipSenator Rand Paul: “I’ll Consider Partial Repeal” of Obamacare
Rand Paul, Kelley Paul
Wal Mart Focuses On Growth As It Opens Six Supercenters In Ohio
Clayton Fackler, 72, works at the checkout at the new 2,000 square foot Wal-Mart Supercenter store May 17, 2006 in Bowling Green, Ohio.  J.D. Pooley—Getty Images
Wal-Mart

After Walmart Bought Jet, It Eliminated In-Office Drinking

David Z. Morris
4:38 PM ET

Walmart’s $3 billion acquisition of Jet.com last fall was a win for both the e-commerce startup’s investors, who got a big payday, and the discount retailer, which got a robust online platform. But it apparently came with one small caveat—Jet employees would have to stop drinking at the office.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Jet had regular in-office happy hours, as well as at least one kitchen cupboard full of liquor, and employees sometimes drank at their desks. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey, a town with a strong drinking culture, and founder Marc Lore runs a vineyard.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

But Walmart, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, has a conservative corporate culture that includes companywide prohibition. After it took over Jet, it cleaned out the liquor cabinets and moved happy hours to nearby bars—a compromise, both companies thought.

Those moves backfired. According to the Journal, Jet executives complained that fewer employees were attending happy hour after it was moved off-site. To its credit, Walmart reversed its stance, allowing happy hour to return to the Jet office and loosening similar restrictions on other recently-acquired startups.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE