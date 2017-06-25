Mikhail Fridman’s L1 Retail to Buy Holland & Barrett For $2.3 Billion

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's fund L1 Retail has agreed to buy health food chain Holland & Barrett for about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.3 billion), according to a source familiar with the matter.
L1 Retail will take control of the chain from its private equity owners Carlyle Group . The deal was first reported by the Financial Times.
Carlyle Group bought Nature's Bounty, the owner of Holland & Barrett, in 2010 for $3.8 billion.
L1 Retail, Holland & Barrett, Carlyle Group and Nature's Bounty were not immediately available to comment.
