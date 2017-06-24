British Parliament Hit by Cyberattack

British officials are investigating after Parliament was hit with a cyberattack Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the House of Commons said the attack affected lawmakers and other parliamentary staff's ability to log on its system and use their emails, the Associated Press reported.

"The Houses of Parliament have discovered unauthorized attempts to access parliamentary user accounts. We are continuing to investigate this incident and take further measures to secure the computer network," a spokesperson told the BBC .

It was unclear how many people were affected or what the extent of the damage was. MPs were notified about the incident Friday night, according to the BBC.

Remote email access has been disabled to further protect the network, which MPs confirmed on Twitter.

"Sorry no parliamentary email access today - we're under cyber attack from Kim Jong Un , Putin or a kid in his mom's basement or something..." Tory MP henry Smith tweeted Saturday.

The National Cyber Security Center and the National Crime Agency are looking into the incident, according to AP.