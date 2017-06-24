Leadership
Search
Cyber SaturdayData Sheet—Saturday, June 24, 2017
TechnologyMark Zuckerberg Visits Local Ice Cream Shop in Small Iowa Town
Key Speakers At The Techonomy 2016 Conference
Russian hackingObama’s Response to Russian Hacking: Limited, Cautious, and Frustrated
Obama Holds Bilateral Meeting With Russian President Putin At UN
TVWhy ‘Peak TV’ Is Further Away Than We Think
BRITAIN-WEATHER
Photograph by Paul Ellis—Getty/AFP AFP Contributor AFP/Getty Images
United Kingdom

British Parliament Hit by Cyberattack

Lisa Marie Segarra
1:27 PM ET

British officials are investigating after Parliament was hit with a cyberattack Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the House of Commons said the attack affected lawmakers and other parliamentary staff's ability to log on its system and use their emails, the Associated Press reported.

"The Houses of Parliament have discovered unauthorized attempts to access parliamentary user accounts. We are continuing to investigate this incident and take further measures to secure the computer network," a spokesperson told the BBC.

It was unclear how many people were affected or what the extent of the damage was. MPs were notified about the incident Friday night, according to the BBC.

Remote email access has been disabled to further protect the network, which MPs confirmed on Twitter.

"Sorry no parliamentary email access today - we're under cyber attack from Kim Jong Un, Putin or a kid in his mom's basement or something..." Tory MP henry Smith tweeted Saturday.

The National Cyber Security Center and the National Crime Agency are looking into the incident, according to AP.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE