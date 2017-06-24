Model 3 Photos Show Tesla’s New Car in the Wild

Tesla’s new Model 3, an electric car aimed at middle-income buyers, is projected to begin delivery soon. On Thursday, a sharp-eyed photographer named You You Xue says he spotted one on the road in San Matteo — presumably in the hands of a Tesla employee — and helpfully took detailed photos as the car charged.

The photos have been collected in an album here , and are also embedded below.

//s.imgur.com/min/embed.js

They seem to show slight exterior tweaks compared to earlier Model 3 prototype images , with sharper contouring on the side panels and a more aggressive profile – though that might just be a matter of angle and lighting.

Either way, while Tesla has been at pains to paint the Model 3 as its entry-level vehicle , the new photos show a car with a lot more curb appeal than your average Corolla.

Xue also caught glimpses of the car’s interior, where the impression is much more obviously bare-bones. The only visible instrument panel is a touchscreen at the center console.

As observers have noted since the design was first revealed, it could really take some getting used to — and having to take your eyes so far off the road to see your speed could even be unsafe.

Tesla’s high-end Model S, by contrast, features both a center console screen and a readout above the steering wheel.