This State Just Became the Third in the U.S. to Allow Delivery Robots

If you live in Wisconsin, there's good news: Your state now allows delivery robots.

On Wednesday, Scott Walker, the governor of Wisconsin, signed a new law permitting the use of delivery robots on crosswalks and sidewalks across the state. This is a big move, considering it's not legal for robots to roll around on sidewalks and crosswalks in most states, according to Recode.

There's an 80 pound weight limit on the robots, and they can't exceed 10 miles per hour. The robots are also required by the law to have a person in the loop to take over should something go wrong.

Wisconsin's delivery proposal was introduced with help from Starship Technologies, a robot company that makes a rover designed to deliver packages directly to your door, Recode reports.

Virginia was the first state to pass a similar law, officially allowing delivery robots in March. And Idaho allowed robots later that same month. Starship's lobbyists worked on the proposals for those two states as well, according to Recode.