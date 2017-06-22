Travel
American Airlines

American Airlines Is Ditching Its Uniform Maker After Thousands of Reports of Allergic Reactions

Madeline Farber
8:01 AM ET

American Airlines is officially cutting ties with its current uniform supplier after thousands of employees complained that their new uniforms were causing allergic reactions.

According to a letter sent to employees obtained by the Los Angeles Times, the airline told staff Wednesday that it's slated to end its partnership with Twin Hill, the uniform manufacturer, after its contract expires in 2020. The letter was signed by American Airlines’ senior vice presidents Kerry Philipovitch, David Seymour and Kurt Stache, according to the LA Times.

“It is clear we need a long-term solution because the current approach simply does not work,” the letter reads, according to the LA Times.

In a statement to the LA Times, Twin Hill, which is a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, assured that nothing toxic or harmful was found in the airline uniforms after tests were performed on the material, which is a wool blend. However, in order to prevent anymore "reputational risk," the company has agreed to end its partnership with American (aal).

The problems with the uniforms began in September of last year, just shortly after the airline introduced new flight attendant uniforms for the first time in nearly 30 years. Airline staff claimed that the uniforms were causing hives, headaches, and respiratory problems. The complaints quickly grew from hundreds to thousands. Eventually, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), a union for flight attendants, pushed for a total recall.

Representatives for Twin Hill and American Airlines were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Fortune.

