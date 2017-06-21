Walmart Gears Up Anti-Amazon Stance in Wake of Whole Foods Deal

Days after arch-rival Amazon announced plans to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion , Walmart is apparently ramping up its defense.

That acquisition takes square aim at Walmart's bread-and-butter grocery business by giving the online retailer 465 new retail locations—thus a much bigger brick-and-mortar presence.

Walmart is telling some of its partners and suppliers that their software services should not run on Amazon Web Services cloud infrastructure, according to the Wall Street Journal ,

The report quoted Bob Muglia, CEO of Snowflake Computing, saying that a Walmart ( wmt ) partner wanted to use his company's data warehouse service, but was told it had to run on Microsoft ( msft ) Azure cloud instead of AWS.

Currently, Snowflake's software runs only on AWS.

Fortune contacted Amazon ( amzn ) , Walmart, and Snowflake for comment. A Walmart spokesman told the Journal that some suppliers do use services, but that in some cases, the retailer is wary of putting sensitive data on a competitor's servers.

Actually, this is a flare up of an old story. Walmart has long used competitive cloud computing technology based on OpenStack and other open-source technology for its workloads. Other retailers—including The Gap , eBay , and PayPal—have also talked about their use of OpenStack.

That computing project was launched by NASA and Rackspace eight years ago to act as a counterweight to the growing power of AWS in public cloud.

In the past, Amazon has touted many small retailers use AWS computing, storage and networking services, and that the computing arm operates separately from the parent company's retail business.